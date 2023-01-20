Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 7,414 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $96.12 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $106.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

