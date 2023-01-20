VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, VIBE has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $406,071.99 and $41.89 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

