Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in December

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

