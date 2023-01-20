VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Update

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,632,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VXIT opened at 0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

Get VirExit Technologies alerts:

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.