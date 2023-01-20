VRES (VRS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,352.55

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. VRES has a market capitalization of $245.05 million and approximately $1,352.55 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00040000 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00229864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002886 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.09799524 USD and is down -16.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,464.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

