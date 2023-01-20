Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Stock Price Up 51.6%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) rose 51.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
Wacker Neuson Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.
About Wacker Neuson
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wacker Neuson (WKRCF)
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.