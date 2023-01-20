Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Stock Price Up 51.6%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) rose 51.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

