Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.92 and last traded at $37.93. Approximately 27,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 50,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

Wal-Mart de México ( OTCMKTS:WMMVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.