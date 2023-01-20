Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 117.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

WBA opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

