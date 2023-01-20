Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 23,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

