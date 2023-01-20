Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.20. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.10.

Wall Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.49, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.83 million and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.79.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.83 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

