Wanchain Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $36.93 million and $936,837.07 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00077898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00059229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024541 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,031,600 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.