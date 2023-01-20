Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.25.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

