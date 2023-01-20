Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of W traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,141,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $145,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

