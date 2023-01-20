WD Rutherford LLC Buys New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $17.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,309.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,447.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,308.60. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

