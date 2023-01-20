WD Rutherford LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 2.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $47,361,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.88. 5,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

