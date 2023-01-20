WD Rutherford LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $5,265,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.05.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.47. 6,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $657.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

