WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

