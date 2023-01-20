Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $681,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $154,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE WFC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.