Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.56.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.