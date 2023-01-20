Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $23.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.53.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

