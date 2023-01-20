Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.