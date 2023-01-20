Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,002,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,129,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $982,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 139.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

