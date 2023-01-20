Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,002,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,129,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $982,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 139.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

