Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Up 84.6% in December

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Western New England Bancorp

In other news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $92,787.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,565.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $210.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

