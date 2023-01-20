William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

WMPN stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.85 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on William Penn Bancorporation to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.