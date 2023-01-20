WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WM Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPSW remained flat at $0.15 on Thursday. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.50.
