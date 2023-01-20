WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.82-3.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.146-1.158, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.82-$3.89 EPS.

WNS opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

