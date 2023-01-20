Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Trading Down 2.5%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.36 and last traded at $43.36. 977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Worldline Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

