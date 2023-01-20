WOW-token (WOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.63

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $302.49 million and $24.63 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.36 or 0.01357436 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006693 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015683 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00028450 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.57 or 0.01746989 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000989 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03029331 USD and is down -30.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $28,658.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.