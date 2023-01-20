WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $811.16

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 811.16 ($9.90) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($11.35). WPP shares last traded at GBX 917.20 ($11.19), with a volume of 1,409,608 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.23) to GBX 1,158 ($14.13) in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.74) to GBX 1,210 ($14.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.17) to GBX 864 ($10.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($10.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,060.29 ($12.94).

The company has a market cap of £9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,667.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 856.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 811.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

