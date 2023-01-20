Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion and $46,029.81 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,298,972 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.33920604 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $37,475.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

