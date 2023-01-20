Wrapped TRON 1-Day Volume Hits $765,976.11 (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.33 billion and $765,976.11 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00425545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,746.30 or 0.29870154 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00708865 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06010954 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $498,534.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

