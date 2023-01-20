Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,700 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 2,953,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 347.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.