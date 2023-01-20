Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) COO Giordano Sordoni Buys 44,634 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) COO Giordano Sordoni bought 44,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $44,187.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,843,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,604,736.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Giordano Sordoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Giordano Sordoni bought 56,729 shares of XOS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $60,132.74.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOSWW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,106. Xos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

