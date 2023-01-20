XRP Hits Market Cap of $20.55 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $20.55 billion and $896.77 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRP has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009284 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00442378 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.80 or 0.31051697 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,148,225 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,877,639 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.