XSGD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $622,104.14 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003413 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $47.94 million and $622,104.14 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00428982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.23 or 0.30111351 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00721534 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,049,602 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

