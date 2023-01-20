xSUSHI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $24,876.10 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00007858 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00435263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,681.13 or 0.30552283 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00738664 BTC.

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

