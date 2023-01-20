Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires New Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,979,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after acquiring an additional 179,584 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after buying an additional 55,965 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,519. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

