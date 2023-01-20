Yarbrough Capital LLC Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DexCom by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

DexCom stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,239. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.