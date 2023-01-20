Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 0.8% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 130.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,226. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.53.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

