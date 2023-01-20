YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.43 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $250.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.53.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

