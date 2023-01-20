YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Paychex
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Paychex Stock Performance
Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
