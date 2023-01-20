YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after acquiring an additional 588,429 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after purchasing an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,741. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

