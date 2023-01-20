YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 555,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,981,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 59,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.03. 2,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,596. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $104.03.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.