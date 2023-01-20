Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Trading Up 0.6%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $33.21. Approximately 131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83.
Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation, Measuring Instruments, and Aviation and Other Businesses.
