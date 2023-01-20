yOUcash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $778,057.50 (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002269 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.42 billion and approximately $778,057.50 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00425545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,746.30 or 0.29870154 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00708865 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

