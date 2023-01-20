Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Lessened by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,263. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

