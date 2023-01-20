YUSD Stablecoin One Day Volume Hits $351,661.44 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.05 million and $351,661.44 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC on major exchanges.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99882653 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $358,277.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

