YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $218.31 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.31 million and $345,326.69 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00064114 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $334,840.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

