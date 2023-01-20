Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 5.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.67. 25,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,946,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Zhihu Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. Equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 734,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

