Zilliqa Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33.55 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $400.21 million and approximately $33.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00429267 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.98 or 0.30131354 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00763369 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,084,786,602 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
