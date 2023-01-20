Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.
Zymeworks Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE:ZYME opened at $9.68 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.
Insider Activity at Zymeworks
In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $4,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,376,973 shares in the company, valued at $91,894,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,702,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,001. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Zymeworks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
