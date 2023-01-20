Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ZYME opened at $9.68 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $4,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,376,973 shares in the company, valued at $91,894,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,702,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,001. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.